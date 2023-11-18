The Miami Hurricanes (6-4) face a fellow ACC foe when they host the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Defensively, Miami (FL) has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by giving up only 312.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 39th (427.6 yards per game). Louisville's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 300.1 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 440.4 total yards per game, which ranks 27th.

For more specifics of this matchup, continue reading.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Louisville 427.6 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.4 (31st) 312.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.1 (16th) 172.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (26th) 255.6 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.1 (50th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 15 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,086 yards (208.6 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 469 yards on 77 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Donald Chaney Jr. has racked up 464 yards on 87 attempts, scoring two times.

Jacolby George's 707 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 46 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in 60 receptions totaling 683 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbie Young has hauled in 38 catches for 499 yards, an average of 49.9 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has racked up 2,402 yards (240.2 per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 141 times for 976 yards (97.6 per game) with 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has racked up 492 yards on 77 carries with seven touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 154 yards.

Jamari Thrash paces his team with 734 receiving yards on 49 receptions with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 307-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 29 targets.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's 21 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

