In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Kirill Kaprizov to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Kaprizov has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.

He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 48 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 1 1 0 22:04 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 27:30 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 3 0 3 18:05 Home W 7-4

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

