Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Prop bets for Hayes in that upcoming Blues-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Hayes has a goal in one of 15 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Hayes has registered a point in a game four times this season out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 15 games this season, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Hayes hits the over on his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Hayes Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 2 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

