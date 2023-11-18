The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

Creighton had more success against the spread than Texas Southern last year, putting up an ATS record of 15-16-0, compared to the 10-19-0 mark of the Tigers.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 145.6 68.4 140.3 145.0 Texas Southern 69.2 145.6 71.9 140.3 139.7

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bluejays averaged just 4.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Tigers allowed (71.9).

When Creighton put up more than 71.9 points last season, it went 10-7 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 Texas Southern 10-19-0 13-16-0

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Texas Southern 13-2 Home Record 7-6 5-6 Away Record 3-13 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

