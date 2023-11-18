Creighton vs. Texas Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (3-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs on Fox Sports 2.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.
Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-30.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-31.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 13 Bluejays games hit the over.
- Texas Southern compiled a 10-19-0 ATS record last year.
- In Tigers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Bookmakers rate Creighton much lower (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.