The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • In games Creighton shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
  • The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 58th.
  • Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers gave up.
  • When Creighton scored more than 71.9 points last season, it went 17-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton scored 79.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.6.
  • When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to on the road (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa W 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

