How to Watch Creighton vs. Texas Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43%).
- In games Creighton shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 58th.
- Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers gave up.
- When Creighton scored more than 71.9 points last season, it went 17-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton scored 79.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.6.
- When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to on the road (30.7%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|W 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
