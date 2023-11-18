The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games Creighton shot higher than 43% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 58th.

Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers gave up.

When Creighton scored more than 71.9 points last season, it went 17-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.6.

When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to on the road (30.7%).

