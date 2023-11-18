Blues vs. Kings November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
You should watch Adrian Kempe and Robert Thomas in particular on Saturday, when the Los Angeles Kings meet the St. Louis Blues at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.
Blues vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-200)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,KCAL,BSMW
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas is a top offensive contributor for his team with 17 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded six goals and 11 assists in 15 games (playing 19:59 per game).
- Brayden Schenn has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with 10 points (five goals and five assists).
- This season, Pavel Buchnevich has scored five goals and contributed five assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of 10.
- In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 3-2-0 on the season, allowing 14 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collecting 129 saves with a .902% save percentage (32nd in the league).
Kings Players to Watch
- Kempe has been vital to Los Angeles this season, collecting 16 points in 15 games.
- Through 15 games, Kevin Fiala has scored three goals and picked up 13 assists.
- Anze Kopitar has scored eight goals and added seven assists in 15 games for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley (1-0-2) has a goals against average of 4.6 on the season. His .792% save percentage ranks 68th in the NHL.
Blues vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|3rd
|3.87
|Goals Scored
|2.8
|25th
|8th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|2.67
|7th
|6th
|32.8
|Shots
|29.5
|24th
|4th
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|25th
|18th
|19.67%
|Power Play %
|6.98%
|32nd
|3rd
|88.46%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.92%
|19th
