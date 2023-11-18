Coming off a victory last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the St. Louis Blues (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW is the spot to tune in to watch the Kings and the Blues hit the ice.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 40 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.

With 42 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 15 6 11 17 14 14 56.4% Pavel Buchnevich 13 5 5 10 7 13 11.1% Brayden Schenn 15 5 5 10 12 14 48.8% Jordan Kyrou 15 4 5 9 10 12 40% Justin Faulk 15 0 8 8 6 12 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 41 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (58 total, 3.9 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Kings Key Players