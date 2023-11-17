How to Watch the Suns vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (5-6) square off against the Utah Jazz (4-7) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Suns
Suns vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Suns vs Jazz Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 10th.
- The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.5).
- Phoenix has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 119.5 points.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Utah has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.9% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.
- The Jazz's 114 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Utah has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this season, averaging 118.7 points per game, compared to 107.8 per game in away games.
- Phoenix cedes 116.5 points per game in home games, compared to 107.4 in away games.
- The Suns are making 14.2 treys per game with a 41.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is three more threes and 8.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.2 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 119 points per game, compared to 109.8 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 114.2 points per game at home, and 124 away.
- At home Utah is conceding 114.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than it is on the road (124).
- At home the Jazz are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 0.4 more than away (27).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
