The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) will meet the Lindenwood Lions (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Omaha Top Players (2022-23)

  • Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Luke Jungers: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Chris Childs: 13.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 69.6 224th
330th 76.2 Points Allowed 73.8 284th
270th 30.1 Rebounds 31.2 220th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.5 166th
274th 11.9 Assists 11.8 281st
212th 12.1 Turnovers 12.4 235th

