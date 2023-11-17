The Lindenwood Lions (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Omaha Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.

In games Omaha shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 8-6 overall.

The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 220th.

Last year, the Mavericks scored 5.3 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Lions allowed (73.8).

When Omaha scored more than 73.8 points last season, it went 6-2.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha posted 76.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Mavericks played better in home games last season, surrendering 76.3 points per game, compared to 79.0 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Omaha fared better in home games last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.8 threes per game and a 28.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule