The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO, ALT
Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their previous game versus the Clippers, 111-108, on Tuesday. Jokic starred with 32 points, plus 16 boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Nikola Jokic 32 16 9 1 0 2
Aaron Gordon 20 5 5 0 0 1
Reggie Jackson 18 3 4 0 1 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic's averages for the season are 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists, making 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
  • Michael Porter Jr. chips in with 13.7 points per game, plus 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists.
  • Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, plus 0 steals and 0.7 blocks.
  • Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per game, plus 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

