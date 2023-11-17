The Denver Nuggets (5-1), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, battle the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Nuggets are getting 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

The Nuggets are receiving 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Jamal Murray this season.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 55.2% of his shots from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posts 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80.0% from beyond the arc (third in league) with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 10.0 points, 8.0 boards and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dyson Daniels puts up 4.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Nuggets 108.8 Points Avg. 113.2 108.6 Points Allowed Avg. 105.3 44.1% Field Goal % 51.1% 33.7% Three Point % 35.4%

