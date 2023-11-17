How to Watch Michigan State vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.
- Last year, the Spartans put up 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
- When Michigan State put up more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-4.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Butler went 12-1 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Spartans finished 280th.
- The Bulldogs' 65.3 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
- When Butler allowed fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 13-6.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69).
- In home games, the Spartans surrendered 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than on the road (72).
- Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Butler Home & Away Comparison
- Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).
- At home, Butler made 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Acrisure Arena
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 81-47
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
