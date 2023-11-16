For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Pavel Buchnevich a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, Buchnevich has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • Buchnevich has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 3 3 0 18:30 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:42 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:25 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.