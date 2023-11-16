The William & Mary Tribe (2-1) face the Omaha Mavericks (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the William & Mary vs. Omaha matchup in this article.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Omaha vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM William & Mary (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel William & Mary (-1.5) 146.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Omaha vs. William & Mary Betting Trends (2022-23)

Omaha covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

The Mavericks had an ATS record of 12-13 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.

William & Mary won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Tribe and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

