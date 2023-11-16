The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Omaha went 7-4 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tribe ranked 288th.

Last year, the Mavericks scored 68.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Tribe gave up.

When Omaha totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Omaha performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.2 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.

The Mavericks ceded 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (79).

At home, Omaha averaged 1.8 more threes per game (6.6) than in away games (4.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to on the road (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule