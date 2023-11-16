How to Watch Omaha vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Omaha vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Omaha went 7-4 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tribe ranked 288th.
- Last year, the Mavericks scored 68.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Tribe gave up.
- When Omaha totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-4.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Omaha performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.2 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game on the road.
- The Mavericks ceded 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (79).
- At home, Omaha averaged 1.8 more threes per game (6.6) than in away games (4.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to on the road (28.9%).
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Doane
|W 85-53
|Baxter Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ TCU
|L 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 75-64
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
