The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) and the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) meet at Clune Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Omaha Betting Records & Stats

Omaha went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

Omaha had more success against the spread than William & Mary last season, recording an ATS record of 16-14-0, compared to the 12-17-0 mark of the Tribe.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Omaha 68.5 135.7 76.2 146.5 142.9 William & Mary 67.2 135.7 70.3 146.5 136.5

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Mavericks scored were only 1.8 fewer points than the Tribe gave up (70.3).

When Omaha scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0 William & Mary 12-17-0 13-16-0

Omaha vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Omaha William & Mary 5-7 Home Record 11-5 1-15 Away Record 1-14 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

