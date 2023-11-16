The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) square off against the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton vs. Green Bay 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 67.9 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.

When Green Bay allowed fewer than 71 points last season, it went 24-3.

Last year, the Bluejays scored 71 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 54.4 the Phoenix allowed.

Creighton went 21-6 last season when scoring more than 54.4 points.

Creighton Schedule