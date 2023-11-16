The St. Louis Blues visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Robert Thomas, Tomas Hertl and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blues vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Thomas has been a top contributor on St. Louis this season, with 16 points in 14 games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brayden Schenn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Schenn is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 14 games, with five goals and five assists.

Schenn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 1 4 7 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Jordan Kyrou's season total of nine points has come from four goals and five assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 14 2 0 2 6 at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Hertl is one of the top offensive options for San Jose with 11 points (0.7 per game), with three goals and eight assists in 16 games (playing 20:51 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 14 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Fabian Zetterlund has posted seven total points (0.4 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and three assists.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.