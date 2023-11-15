The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) host the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Nebraska (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 8.6% less often than Stony Brook (13-13-0) last season.

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 68 131.1 69.9 139 138.2 Stony Brook 63.1 131.1 69.1 139 136.3

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cornhuskers recorded just 1.1 fewer points per game (68) than the Seawolves gave up (69.1).

When Nebraska totaled more than 69.1 points last season, it went 8-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 12-17-0 14-15-0 Stony Brook 13-13-0 8-18-0

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Stony Brook 11-4 Home Record 7-7 4-8 Away Record 3-13 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

