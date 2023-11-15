Nebraska vs. Stony Brook November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Griesel: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- C.J. Wilcher: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|273rd
|68
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
