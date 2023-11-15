The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) welcome in the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Stony Brook matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Stony Brook Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-16.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-16.5) 140.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nebraska won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, 14 Cornhuskers games hit the over.

Stony Brook went 13-13-0 ATS last season.

The Seawolves and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 26 times last season.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nebraska is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 114th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

