How to Watch Nebraska vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Seawolves allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seawolves ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged 68.0 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.1 the Seawolves allowed.
- Nebraska went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Nebraska put up 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did in road games (65.8).
- Defensively the Cornhuskers played better at home last season, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better in home games last season, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.9% clip in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 81-54
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|W 64-50
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.