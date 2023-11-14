Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 14
The Toledo Rockets (9-1) are 10-point favorites on the road against the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Each team has a tough pass defense, with the Rockets 12th in the nation, and the Falcons 21st. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-10)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-10.5)
|51.5
|-430
|+330
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Toledo is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Rockets have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Bowling Green has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
Toledo & Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Toledo
|To Win the MAC
|-225
|Bet $225 to win $100
|Bowling Green
|To Win the MAC
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.