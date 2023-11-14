Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Paul George and others in the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT and ALT

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -130) 9.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Jokic is 31.5 points. That's 5.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

His per-game rebound average of 13 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Jokic has hit 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 4.8 less than his over/under on Tuesday (18.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 27.3 points George scores per game are 5.8 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

George averages four assists, 1.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

George averages three made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +130) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 23 points Kawhi Leonard has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (22.5).

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Leonard has averaged five assists per game, 1.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Leonard has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

