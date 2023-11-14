The Denver Nuggets (4-0) clash with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Information

Nuggets Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Jokic provided points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Jamal Murray recorded 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also delivered 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon put up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He drained 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. put up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game (seventh in NBA).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season included 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 1.8 triples.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.8 points last season, plus 3.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac recorded 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Kenyon Martin Jr. collected 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook's numbers last season were 15.9 points, 6.2 boards and 7.5 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Clippers 115.8 Points Avg. 113.6 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 50.4% Field Goal % 47.7% 37.9% Three Point % 38.1%

