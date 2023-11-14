The Denver Nuggets (8-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and ALT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Clippers 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-10.0)

Nuggets (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Nuggets sport a 5-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark of the Clippers.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents do it more often (44.4% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (30%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Clippers are 0-3, while the Nuggets are 8-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been led by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by allowing just 106.1 points per game. They rank 10th in the league in points scored (114.8 per contest).

Denver is pulling down 45.5 boards per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.4 assists per contest.

Although Denver is forcing 12.2 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks fourth-best in the league by committing only 12.2 turnovers per contest.

So far this year, the Nuggets are draining 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.6% (16th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.