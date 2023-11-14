On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Jakub Vrana going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Vrana scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Vrana has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.0 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:09 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 13:20 Home L 6-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

