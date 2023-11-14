How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) go up against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- In games Illinois shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged only four more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Illinois had a 15-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was seven percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini had given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Marquette went 24-4 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fighting Illini finished 60th.
- The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
- Marquette had an 18-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Illinois put up 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did in road games (70).
- Defensively the Fighting Illini were better in home games last year, allowing 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Illinois fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.7 away.
- At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).
- At home, Marquette made 8.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
