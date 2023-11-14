The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank
64th 76.4 Points Scored 80.1 16th
123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
41st 34.6 Rebounds 33.7 65th
278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 8 104th
24th 15.7 Assists 16.5 12th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 9.5 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.