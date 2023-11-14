The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Information

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Creighton vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 80.1 16th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 41st 34.6 Rebounds 33.7 65th 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 8 104th 24th 15.7 Assists 16.5 12th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 9.5 15th

