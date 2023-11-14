Tuesday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) and Creighton Bluejays (2-0) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 96-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) versus Creighton. The two sides are projected to go under the 164.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -12.5

Creighton -12.5 Point Total: 164.5

164.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -900, Iowa +575

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 96, Creighton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Iowa (+12.5)



Iowa (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

With 76.4 points scored per game and 68.4 points conceded last year, Creighton was 64th in the country on offense and 123rd on defense.

The Bluejays collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.7 boards last year, ranking 41st and 148th, respectively, in college basketball.

Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Creighton was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 169th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Last year, Creighton took 41.7% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of Creighton's baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.