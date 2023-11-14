Tuesday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 96-67 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) against Creighton. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 162.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -12.5

Creighton -12.5 Point Total: 162.5

162.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -900, Iowa +575

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 96, Creighton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Iowa (+12.5)



Iowa (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (162.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

With 76.4 points scored per game and 68.4 points allowed last season, Creighton was 64th in college basketball offensively and 123rd on defense.

Last year, the Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 148th in rebounds conceded (30.7).

Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

Last year, the Bluejays were 53rd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in the country.

Creighton took 41.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 31.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 58.3% of its shots, with 68.5% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.