Tuesday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) and Creighton Bluejays (2-0) squaring off at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 92-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) against Creighton. The two sides are projected to go over the 160.5 total.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Line: Creighton -12.5

Point Total: 160.5

Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -900, Iowa +575

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 92, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Iowa (+12.5)



Pick OU: Over (160.5)



Creighton Performance Insights

Offensively, Creighton was the 64th-ranked squad in college basketball (76.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 123rd (68.4 points conceded per game).

The Bluejays collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.7 boards last season, ranking 41st and 148th, respectively, in the nation.

At 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in the country last year.

With 8.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown last year, the Bluejays were 53rd and 102nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Creighton was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.6%) last season.

Creighton took 58.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

