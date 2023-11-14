Tuesday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-70 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup against Creighton. The over/under is currently listed at 160.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -10.5

Creighton -10.5 Point Total: 160.5

160.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -650, Iowa +450

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 92, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Iowa (+10.5)



Iowa (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (160.5)



Creighton Performance Insights

With 76.4 points scored per game and 68.4 points allowed last season, Creighton was 64th in the nation on offense and 123rd on defense.

On the boards, the Bluejays were 41st in the nation in rebounds (34.6 per game) last year. They were 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7 per game).

Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

Last season, the Bluejays were 53rd in the country in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Last season, Creighton was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 169th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Creighton attempted 58.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

