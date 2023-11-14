Tuesday's game at CHI Health Center Omaha has the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) going head to head against the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 92-70 victory, heavily favoring Iowa.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 92, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-21.9)

Iowa (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Creighton Performance Insights

Last season, Creighton was 64th in college basketball offensively (76.4 points scored per game) and 123rd defensively (68.4 points conceded).

At 34.6 rebounds per game and 30.7 rebounds conceded, the Bluejays were 41st and 148th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Creighton was 24th-best in the country in assists with 15.7 per game.

At 8.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc last year, the Bluejays were 53rd and 102nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Creighton was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.2 last season. It was 169th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.6%.

Last year, Creighton attempted 41.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of Creighton's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

