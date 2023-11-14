Tuesday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-73 in favor of Iowa, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 90, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-17.4)

Iowa (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Performance Insights

Creighton was 64th in the country in points scored (76.4 per game) and 123rd in points conceded (68.4) last year.

The Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7) last year.

Last season Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.

The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the country.

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in the nation.

The Bluejays took 41.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of the Bluejays' buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

