Creighton vs. Iowa Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 14
Tuesday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-73 in favor of Iowa, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.
There is no line set for the matchup.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 90, Creighton 73
Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa
- Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-17.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 162.8
Creighton Performance Insights
- Creighton was 64th in the country in points scored (76.4 per game) and 123rd in points conceded (68.4) last year.
- The Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7) last year.
- Last season Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.
- The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the country.
- Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in the nation.
- The Bluejays took 41.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of the Bluejays' buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.
