The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) play the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Iowa matchup.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton covered 15 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Bluejays games.

Iowa went 13-15-0 ATS last year.

Last season, 15 of the Hawkeyes' games hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Creighton is 13th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 20th-best, according to computer rankings.

Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

