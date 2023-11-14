The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.

A total of 13 Bluejays games last season hit the over.

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.

Hawkeyes games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Creighton is 12th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 147th, according to computer rankings.

Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

