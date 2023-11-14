The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 13 Bluejays games last season hit the over.

Iowa went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 of the Hawkeyes' games last year hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much higher than its computer rankings (147th).

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.