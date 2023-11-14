The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
  • Creighton had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
  • Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
  • When Creighton put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Creighton played better at home last season, posting 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
  • At home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in away games (70.6).
  • Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

