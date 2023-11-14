The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents knocked down.

In games Creighton shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays averaged were only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

When Creighton scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Iowa compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

Iowa had a 14-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton performed better at home last season, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (70.6).

Creighton sunk 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season, 19.9 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).

In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes allowed 4.0 more points per game at home (76.0) than on the road (72.0).

Iowa drained more 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule