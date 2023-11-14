How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents knocked down.
- Creighton went 14-3 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes finished 65th.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were just 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
- Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.
- Iowa went 17-6 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
- The Hawkeyes put up 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays gave up (68.4).
- When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.6).
- When playing at home, Creighton drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes conceded 4.0 more points per game at home (76.0) than on the road (72.0).
- At home, Iowa drained 10.0 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.