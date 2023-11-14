The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • In games Creighton shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.
  • The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
  • Last year, the Bluejays averaged only 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
  • When Creighton totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
  • Last season, Iowa had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
  • The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
  • Iowa went 14-4 last season when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged on the road (72.5).
  • Defensively the Bluejays were better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 away from home.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Creighton fared better at home last season, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game at home (89.8) than on the road (69.9).
  • The Hawkeyes conceded more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
  • Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena

