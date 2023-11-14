The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Creighton shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawkeyes ranked 65th.

Last year, the Bluejays averaged only 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

When Creighton totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Last season, Iowa had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

Iowa went 14-4 last season when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged on the road (72.5).

Defensively the Bluejays were better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Creighton fared better at home last season, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game at home (89.8) than on the road (69.9).

The Hawkeyes conceded more points at home (76 per game) than on the road (72) last season.

Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule