The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents knocked down.
  • Creighton went 14-3 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bluejays finished 41st.
  • Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).
  • When Creighton scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.
  • Iowa went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
  • The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
  • When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Creighton posted 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did in road games (72.5).
  • Defensively the Bluejays were better at home last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.
  • Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Iowa scored 19.9 more points per game at home (89.8) than on the road (69.9).
  • The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Iowa knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena

