Christian Braun and his Denver Nuggets teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 107-104 loss to the Rockets (his previous action) Braun put up .

With prop bets available for Braun, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were ranked 12th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last season, conceding 43.1 per game.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

On defense, the Clippers gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the league.

Christian Braun vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/5/2023 12 4 2 0 0 0 0 11/25/2022 7 0 0 0 0 0 1

