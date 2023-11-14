Should you wager on Brayden Schenn to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Schenn has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 19.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are allowing 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 3 1 20:05 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:35 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 4-2

Blues vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

