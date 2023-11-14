Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 107-104 loss to the Rockets (his previous action) Gordon put up 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-122)

Over 14.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds per game last year, 13th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers allowed 25 per contest last year, ranking them 10th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Clippers were ranked 12th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 29 6 6 6 0 0 0 1/13/2023 32 17 5 5 2 0 0 1/5/2023 21 13 7 3 0 0 0 11/25/2022 28 29 7 3 2 2 2

