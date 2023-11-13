Nebraska vs. Rider: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) and the Rider Broncs (1-1) meet in a game with no set line at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Rider Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Nebraska Betting Records & Stats
- Nebraska went 13-19-0 ATS last season.
- Nebraska had less success against the spread than Rider last year, tallying an ATS record of 13-19-0, as opposed to the 14-15-0 record of the Broncs.
Nebraska vs. Rider Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nebraska
|68.0
|138.2
|69.9
|137.5
|138
|Rider
|70.2
|138.2
|67.6
|137.5
|136.1
Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cornhuskers put up 68.0 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.
- When Nebraska totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 9-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
Nebraska vs. Rider Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nebraska
|13-19-0
|13-17-2
|Rider
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
Nebraska vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nebraska
|Rider
|11-4
|Home Record
|8-5
|4-8
|Away Record
|7-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-3-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.5
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.8
|5-8-2
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
