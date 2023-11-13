The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) will meet the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available via B1G+.

Nebraska vs. Rider Game Information

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rider Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nebraska vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 273rd 68.0 Points Scored 70.2 209th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.7 114th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 5.0 349th 169th 13.1 Assists 11.4 307th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.7 61st

